India claimed to be disturbed by the conflict in Gaza and suggested a two-state solution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) briefing on the Gaza crisis.

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, pointed out that the humanitarian crisis has deepened and said, “As far as India is concerned, we have been deeply troubled by the conflict in Gaza that has been raging for nearly five months now. The humanitarian crisis has deepened...the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children...This is simply unacceptable." The Indian representative condemning the deaths of civilians demanded immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and said, “We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict...India has a long-standing and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

India took its stand and raised a call to scale up humanitarian aid, “It is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation."

India further called for a two-state solution and stated that India is committed to supporting a two-state solution. Ruchira Kamboj emphasised that such a solution would protect the integrity and sovereignty of the people, wherein the Palestinian people would be able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders with due regard to the security needs of Israel.

India and France hold bilateral dialogue

India and France held a bilateral dialogue on Monday, March 4, to discuss disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly commenced on September 5, 2023.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release stated, “India-France Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held on 4 March 2024 in New Delhi."

The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical and biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems and multilateral export control regimes."

