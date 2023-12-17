WATCH | Israel uncovers ‘biggest Hamas tunnel’ near Gaza border

Israel Defence Forces (IDF), amid increasing international pressure for a ceasefire, Sunday said it has uncovered a vast Hamas tunnel system located only 400 meters from the Erez Crossing. The tunnel has a length of over four kilometres and is large enough for small vehicles to use, news agency AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct. It included rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

“The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometres (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans daily to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals," Israel’s army said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | 'India will remain lower middle income till 2047...': Raghuram Rajan “This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Battalion," it added.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, amid a stringent warning from US President Joe Biden, again vowed “We will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims- eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a centre for terrorism."

Meanwhile, France called for an "immediate and durable" truce stressing that “too many civilians are being killed" followed by the UK and Germany who also regretted the massive civilian toll in the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interim Budget vs Vote on Account. How the two are different? "Calling right now for a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent... ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas barbarically attacked Israel and still fires rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day. Hamas must lay down its arms," UK and Germany said in a statement.

In Gaza, authorities said that more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed while Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel left 1,139 people, mostly civilians, dead as the militant group abducted around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interesting facts about the Budget presentation "I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Health Organisation (WHO) described the territory's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, as a "bloodbath, with hundreds of injured patients inside, and new patients arriving every minute".

Also Read | Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document "Patients with trauma injuries were being sutured on the floor while tens of thousands of displaced people are using the hospital building and grounds for shelter amid a severe shortage of water and food, the WHO said. ".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.