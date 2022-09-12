Watch: Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's un-crewed rocket suffers first launch failure3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 11:27 PM IST
- Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments
Jeff Bezos's rocket company Blue Origin LLC on Monday suffered its first launch failure when its suborbital New Shepard rocket failed shortly after takeoff in West Texas. This was the first major failure for Jeff Bezos’ company since transitioning to routine commercial flights.