Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Watch: US President Joe Biden's ‘awkward’ 42-second handshake with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

Watch: US President Joe Biden's ‘awkward’ 42-second handshake with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

1 min read . 07:58 PM ISTLivemint
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

  • Joe Biden, while, speaking outside the White House, looked at Emmanuel Macron and pronounced his name ‘Macrone’ rhyming with ‘alone’.

Recently US President Joe Biden welcomed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Following this, several videos and images from the visit took over social media.

Recently US President Joe Biden welcomed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Following this, several videos and images from the visit took over social media.

While, the one that is creating the buzz is the welcome handshake between the two leaders which lasted for about 42 seconds and is now being labelled as ‘awkward’ by many.

While, the one that is creating the buzz is the welcome handshake between the two leaders which lasted for about 42 seconds and is now being labelled as ‘awkward’ by many.

This was Emmanuel Macron's first state visit of Joe Biden's administration. The US President also referred to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat from the War of Independence era, as "Marcus de Lafayette".

This was Emmanuel Macron's first state visit of Joe Biden's administration. The US President also referred to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat from the War of Independence era, as "Marcus de Lafayette".

Joe Biden, while, speaking outside the White House, looked at Emmanuel Macron and pronounced his name "Macrone", rhyming with "alone".

Joe Biden, while, speaking outside the White House, looked at Emmanuel Macron and pronounced his name "Macrone", rhyming with "alone".

ALSO READ: US President Biden says he has no plans to contact Putin, except to talk about ending Ukraine war

ALSO READ: US President Biden says he has no plans to contact Putin, except to talk about ending Ukraine war

“From the spirit of Marcus de Lafayette who helped secure the success of our revolution...," HT quoted Joe Biden said.

“From the spirit of Marcus de Lafayette who helped secure the success of our revolution...," HT quoted Joe Biden said.

Netizens took to Twitter to share a video of the interaction between the presidents. Just like this by journalist Charlie Spiering.

Netizens took to Twitter to share a video of the interaction between the presidents. Just like this by journalist Charlie Spiering.

Earlier, Biden and his wife Jill greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses and broad smiles.

Earlier, Biden and his wife Jill greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses and broad smiles.

Joe Biden welcomed France as "our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom's cause" as both the leaders celebrated their countries' alliance against Russia.

Joe Biden welcomed France as "our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom's cause" as both the leaders celebrated their countries' alliance against Russia.

“France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin's grasping ambition for conquest, and Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, which has once more shattered peace on the continent of Europe," Joe Biden said.

“France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin's grasping ambition for conquest, and Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, which has once more shattered peace on the continent of Europe," Joe Biden said.

“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations," he added.

“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations," he added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP