Recently US President Joe Biden welcomed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Following this, several videos and images from the visit took over social media.
While, the one that is creating the buzz is the welcome handshake between the two leaders which lasted for about 42 seconds and is now being labelled as ‘awkward’ by many.
This was Emmanuel Macron's first state visit of Joe Biden's administration. The US President also referred to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat from the War of Independence era, as "Marcus de Lafayette".
Joe Biden, while, speaking outside the White House, looked at Emmanuel Macron and pronounced his name "Macrone", rhyming with "alone".
“From the spirit of Marcus de Lafayette who helped secure the success of our revolution...," HT quoted Joe Biden said.
Netizens took to Twitter to share a video of the interaction between the presidents. Just like this by journalist Charlie Spiering.
Earlier, Biden and his wife Jill greeted Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte with hugs, kisses and broad smiles.
Joe Biden welcomed France as "our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom's cause" as both the leaders celebrated their countries' alliance against Russia.
“France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin's grasping ambition for conquest, and Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, which has once more shattered peace on the continent of Europe," Joe Biden said.
“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations," he added.
