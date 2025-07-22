Watch: Journalist accidentally steps on missing girl's body while reporting in Brazil

In a chilling turn of events during a live report, a Brazilian journalist accidentally stepped on the body of a missing 13-year-old girl while covering her disappearance, according to a report by Metro UK.

The journalist, Lenildo Frazão, was reporting from the Mearim River in Bacabal, northeastern Brazil, where the girl, identified only as Raíssa, had gone missing while swimming with friends.

To demonstrate the depth and flow of the river, Frazão entered the water mid-report. Moments later, he flinched and abruptly jumped, saying something had brushed against him underwater.

“I think there’s something down here at the bottom,” he can be heard saying in Portuguese. Visibly shaken, he stepped back and added, “It looks like an arm. Could it be her? But it might be a fish too, I don’t know.”

Following the unsettling moment, firefighters and divers resumed the search at the same location. According to NeedToKnow, Raíssa’s body was later recovered from the exact spot where Frazão had been filming.

A post-mortem examination revealed no signs of violence, and her death has been ruled accidental drowning. The river, as described by the journalist, has strong currents and deep pockets that pose hidden dangers.