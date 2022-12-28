Days after the Taliban banned university education for women across Afghanistan, a Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television. He claimed that does not accept education in Afghanistan if his "mother and sister can't study".
The video, from the TV show, has been widely circulating on the social media, criticising Taliban's action and condemned Taliban's decision to ban university education for women across the country.
Sharing the video on Twitter, former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees Shabnam Nasimi, wrote, "Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan."
Quoting the professor as saying, she wrote, "From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education."
Currently, Nasimi works as executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan which focuses on promoting understanding and support for Afghanistan in the United Kingdom.
Earlier, last week, Taliban banned university education for women across Afghanistan. The move has been criticized globally.
Even British PM Rishi Sunak also condemned the move. He wrote on Twitter on 21 December, "As a father to daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they’re denied an education. The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards," adding, "The world is watching. We will judge the Taliban by their actions."
The Taliban did not only stop at banning women from universities, but they also banned the women women from working in NGOs and ordered all national and international organisations to fire their female employees.
Following the ban imposed on women, several videos of protest have been uploaded by Afghans people. In one of the video, a young woman in Afghanistan shows her anger against the Taliban ban on female university education by burning an effigy of Taliban administration. She said, "I set fire to ignorance, but it is still alive and breathing. I am a girl from Afghanistan and I want the world to hear me."
Apart from this, male students walk out of their university exam in protest against Taliban’s decision to ban women and girls from university.
However, soon after this, videos of Talibans reportedly shooting and beating male students who walked out of their exams in Afghanistan emerged.
In a letter to all government and private universities in Afghanistan, the Minister for Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem said, "You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice."
The ban also followed numerous changes in university rules, including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances. Women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men, according to the new ruled.
