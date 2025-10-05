Watch: Kate Middleton’s graceful backward walk in heels down a steep staircase goes viral

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has once again gone viral, this time for an effortless yet nerve-wracking move that left royal watchers in awe. During her visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the 43-year-old royal was filmed walking backwards down a steep aircraft staircase in high heels, all while maintaining her trademark poise and elegance.

Also Read | Kate Middleton and Melania Trump bond with Scouts in heartwarming engagement

Kate, who was visiting the airbase in her capacity as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, wore a tailored grey suit paired with pointed heels as she toured one of the aircraft. As she made her way down the narrow, steep metal stairs backwards, she didn’t miss a single step, prompting applause and admiration from fans online.

“Τhe way she makes it looks so easy and effortless...what a QUEEN”, one fan wrote on X, where the clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Another user remarked, “Princess Catherine seems like a remarkable human being in every respect."

A third user commented, “I wear heels all the time and even I wouldn’t have done that so seamlessly and graciously.”

Also Read | Kate Middleton wears Ralph Lauren while twinning with Melania in suede jackets

The fourth user wrote, “Poised, athletic, authentic and beautiful!”

“She makes walking downstairs classy,” the fifth wrote.

The video has quickly become another viral moment for the Princess, whose understated charm and relatable gestures often capture the internet’s attention.

Just last month, Kate made headlines after a clip of her tying her hair into a bun without a hair tie during a public engagement at a weaving mill in Suffolk went viral. Fans flooded social media with praise for her “effortless grace,” joking that the royal could “break the internet simply by putting her hair in a bun.”

Meanwhile, Prince William recently offered a rare glimpse into his personal side during a conversation with actor Eugene Levy for the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler. Speaking candidly over a pint at a Windsor pub, the Prince of Wales reflected on how family matters can feel more overwhelming than royal duties, the New York Post reported.