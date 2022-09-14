Watch: King Charles III loses temper again on camera

Watch: King Charles III loses temper again on camera2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
King Charles was known for throwing fits of rage several times during his youth.
For the second time in a week, King Charles was seen venting his annoyance during a ceremony. The new king was seen in front of cameras signing a visitor's book. The pen he was using dripped on him and he reacted.
“Oh god I hate this (pen)!" he said. He stood up and gave the pen , standing up and handing the pen to Queen Consort Camilla, his wife. King Charles wiped his fingers and said, ““I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time."
Charles was known for throwing fits of rage several times during his youth. As per Royal biographer Howard Hodgson, the stress Charles experienced from trying to be the best at everything while still always being polite, smiling, and acting in a way that promoted the monarchy was usually what caused his mood swings.
After Charles met Lady Diana Spencer in 1980, he appeared to have calmed down. Nevertheless, Charles eventually got jealous of Diana for stealing his attention as the Royal Family's most well-liked member and resumed his angry outbursts, express.co.uk reported.
Reports suggest that, in the 1990s after getting separated from Diana, Charles was very angry and decided to move to Italy while quitting his Royal responsibilities.
Also Read: Queen’s handbag: How she used it to give secret signals
As per reports, Prince William has inherited his father’s infamous temper. According to reports, when William’s rants at Charles would often leave his stepmother Camilla shocked.
Meanwhile, King Charles has to take forward the legacy left by the Queen. "My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," Charles said in his first address as king last Friday, one day after his mother's death. "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply."
(With agency inputs)
