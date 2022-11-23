Watch: Lionel Messi confronted by Saudi defender after second goal2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
Lionel Messi’s reaction after he was confronted by Saudi Arabia defender Ali Al-Bulayhi is worth a watch.
Lionel Messi’s reaction after he was confronted by Saudi Arabia defender Ali Al-Bulayhi is worth a watch.
At the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory over Argentina was the first shocking result of the tournament. Saudi Arabia proclaimed a public holiday on November 23 to celebrate the team's surprising victory over Argentina, the two-time winners led by arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi. The GOAT, however, was confronted by Saudi defender Ali Al-Bulayhi after the second goal was scored. Messi’s reaction is worth a watch.