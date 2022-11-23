Watch: Lionel Messi confronted by Saudi defender after second goal

The Saudi Arabian goal by Saleh Al-Shehri in the second half brought the score at 1-1. The Saudis took the lead soon, thanks to a goal by Salem Al-Dawsari in the 53rd minute. The Saudi defence was never breached by Argentina for the remainder of the match. Saudi goalie Mohammed Al-Owais, who prevented the star-studded Argentina team from scoring following the penalty, was the game's most valuable player.