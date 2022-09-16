Watch | Major fire engulfs skyscraper in this Chinese city

A video posted on social media by a local Chinese news outlet appeared to show the outside of the tall tower had been charred black in China's Changsha city, which is the capital of Hunan province
A video posted on social media by local Chinese news outlet appeared to show the outside of a tall tower completely charred black in China's Changsha city, the capital of Hunan province. According to AFP report citing Chinese state media report which said that a major fire reportedly broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday. The AFP report said that the number of casualties was “currently unknown," while adding that “thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously."
"Firefighters have begun work to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene," the report further noted, adding that the blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.
Initially, a photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky, the AFP reported. Changsha city has a population of about 10 million people.
The China Telecom said in a statement on social media, “by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off."
The 218-metre (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road, according to CCTV and the AFP report further noted that deadly fires are common in China, where lax enforcement of building codes and rampant unauthorised construction can make it difficult for people to flee burning buildings.
