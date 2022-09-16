Watch | Major fire engulfs skyscraper in this Chinese city

A video posted on social media by local Chinese news outlet appeared to show the outside of a tall tower completely charred black in China's Changsha city, the capital of Hunan province. According to AFP report citing Chinese state media report which said that a major fire reportedly broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday. The AFP report said that the number of casualties was “currently unknown," while adding that “thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously."

