Watch | Many feared being trapped after a stepwell collapsed in Indore1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:39 PM IST
About 8 people have been evacuated from Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple and sent to the hospital. Administration including police, district administration, and SDRF were present on the spot. Several ambulances were deployed
In a tragic event that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's city of Indore, many people are feared trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed at a temple in the Patel Nagar area in Indore. The incident occurred at around 12 PM when devotees were offering prayers in the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.
