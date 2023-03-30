Home / News / World /  Watch | Many feared being trapped after a stepwell collapsed in Indore
In a tragic event that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's city of Indore, many people are feared trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed at a temple in the Patel Nagar area in Indore. The incident occurred at around 12 PM when devotees were offering prayers in the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“About 8 people have been evacuated from Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple and sent to the hospital. Administration including police, district administration, and SDRF were present on the spot. Several ambulances were deployed," according to a statement released by the CMO.

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said. A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said. An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

