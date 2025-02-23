Watch | Massive crowd packs Beirut stadium for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut on Sunday (February 23) to bid farewell to Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The funeral took place at the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium in Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut, with attendees carrying Hezbollah flags and pictures of Hassan Nasrallah.

Advertisement

Hezbollah's leadership responds During the event, Hezbollah’s current leader, Naim Qassem, addressed the crowd via a remote broadcast from an undisclosed location. "We will not submit and we will not accept the continuation of our killing and occupation while we watch," Qassem declared, emphasising that the group remains strong despite recent losses.

Iran and regional allies in attendance High-profile figures attended the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Iraqi Shi’ite politicians and militia commanders, and a delegation from Yemen’s Houthis. Their presence underscored Hezbollah’s regional alliances despite its weakened position following last year’s war with Israel.

Delayed burial Hassan Nasrallah’s burial was postponed until Israeli forces withdrew from parts of southern Lebanon under a US-backed ceasefire. However, Israeli airstrikes continued on Sunday in southern and eastern Lebanon, with warplanes flying low over Beirut during the funeral. The crowd responded with chants of “Death to Israel.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Israel delays 620 Palestinian prisoner release until Hamas ends hostage displays

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz commented on X, stating, "Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel – that will be the end of him. You will specialize in funerals – and we will specialize in victories."

With Hezbollah's leadership weakened, Qassem reiterated that the group considers Israel’s remaining positions in southern Lebanon an occupation. He stated that Hezbollah would rely on diplomacy to secure a full withdrawal but would “choose to fire when we see fit and are patient when we see fit.”