Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
- Fire engines also rushed to the site of the incident to contain the flames
A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, according to reports.
A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, according to reports.
The fire is reportedly spreading across other floors, including the residential apartments located on the upper section of the building, reported The Express Tribune.
The fire is reportedly spreading across other floors, including the residential apartments located on the upper section of the building, reported The Express Tribune.
No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports. Fire engines also rushed to the site of the incident to contain the flames, the report added.
No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports. Fire engines also rushed to the site of the incident to contain the flames, the report added.
Video footage broadcast on Pakistani news channels showed smoke billowing from the tower.
Video footage broadcast on Pakistani news channels showed smoke billowing from the tower.
The was brought under control after two hours, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed, according to Dawn.
The was brought under control after two hours, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed, according to Dawn.
CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Captain Mohammad Usman Younis said the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation, Dawn reported.
CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Captain Mohammad Usman Younis said the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation, Dawn reported.
The Pakistan media also reported that a delay in the arrival of rescue teams has increased the intensity of the fire as it is rapidly spreading from the third to the first floor of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.
The Pakistan media also reported that a delay in the arrival of rescue teams has increased the intensity of the fire as it is rapidly spreading from the third to the first floor of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.
Many on social media posted video clips showing people running down the mall’s escalators in panic as they panicking as they attempted to leave the building.
Many on social media posted video clips showing people running down the mall’s escalators in panic as they panicking as they attempted to leave the building.