Watch | Mikhail Gorbachev’s controversial Pizza Hut commercial back in the 90s2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Not only Mikhail Gorbachev, back in the 90s, Muhammad Ali and Donald Trump promoted Pizza Hut as well.
Not only Mikhail Gorbachev, back in the 90s, Muhammad Ali and Donald Trump promoted Pizza Hut as well.
Listen to this article
The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, appeared in a Pizza Hut television commercial from 1998. The commercial was filmed in November 1997 on Red Square and in a Pizza Hut outlet in Moscow. It was televised outside of Russia in January 1998.