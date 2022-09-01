OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Watch | Mikhail Gorbachev’s controversial Pizza Hut commercial back in the 90s
Listen to this article

The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, appeared in a Pizza Hut television commercial from 1998. The commercial was filmed in November 1997 on Red Square and in a Pizza Hut outlet in Moscow. It was televised outside of Russia in January 1998.

A family is shown in the advertisement discussing Gorbachev's political legacy inside a Pizza Hut. The two guys are at odds until the woman says that Gorbachev gave them a Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut, a representative of American culture, was one of the first US companies to reach the USSR. In the beginning, Gorbachev declined to take part out of fear for his reputation as a former leader in a post-Soviet world, as per reports. However, he eventually agreed because he needed a new office space for his organisation. He was apparently paid $1 million by Pizza Hut.

The advertisement is controversial since it is frequently used as evidence of capitalism's triumph in Russia, known for its Leninist past. The political philosophy, which takes its name from Russian Marxist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, advocates the construction of a proletariat dictatorship presided over by a revolutionary vanguard party as a necessary political step before communism can be realised.

Also Read: It’s complicated: Relationship status of Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin

Mikhail Gorbachev’s make-over from a “Communist reformer to Pizza Hut salesman" was highly criticised and ridiculed in his own country even though it was widely accepted in the West. The late leader was known for his policies - glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring).

The advertisement, which at the time was highly publicised, encapsulated the controversy over the Soviet legacy in Russia. Pizza Hut wanted to produce high-profile advertisements using well-known faces around the world. Muhammad Ali promoted Pizza Hut at that time in another advertisement.

Former US President Donald Trump starred in a Pizza Hut advertisement in the 90s to promote a new large-size pizza.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended Cold War, died on August 31 at the age of 91.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
Participants attend a ceremony opening Vostok 2022 military exercises at a firing ground in the far eastern Primorsky region, Russia on 31 August (via REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin brings India, China to Russia for war games defying US

2 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Gazprom's decision to shut down Nord Stream 1 pipeline from 31 August to 2 September, for unscheduled maintenance is seen as another arm-twisting attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Mint Explainer: Is Putin pushing Europe towards a recession?

5 min read . 29 Aug 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023

1 min read . 25 Aug 2022

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout