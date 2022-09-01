Watch | Mikhail Gorbachev’s controversial Pizza Hut commercial back in the 90s

Pizza Hut, a representative of American culture, was one of the first US companies to reach the USSR. In the beginning, Gorbachev declined to take part out of fear for his reputation as a former leader in a post-Soviet world, as per reports. However, he eventually agreed because he needed a new office space for his organisation. He was apparently paid $1 million by Pizza Hut.

