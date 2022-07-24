A pilot flying saw a mysterious red glow over the Atlantic. The pilot claims he has never seen anything like it. The unexplainable red glow can be seen in photographs. It was also captured on video. The sight is frightening, and Reddit users cannot get enough of it.

Video footage of a mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean pic.twitter.com/jHTtnLUlRm — MONEYWAY (@skylawhylaa) July 20, 2022

The pilot noticed a bright red/orange glow before departure, which was confirmed when he looked at a photo preview on the camera's back. There was supposed to be nothing but an endless ocean for kilometres around them.

They seemed at first like a distant city or a group of classic Asian squid fishing boats, but this was not possible here. The lights they saw were noticeably bigger than the conventional lights that cities or ships would emit, which are typically yellow and white.

The brightness intensified as they approached, illuminating the sky and clouds below us in a spooky orange glow that one might anticipate with a sizable fire on the ground. In a region of the globe where there should only be water.

On the recent incident, one Reddit user wrote, "Maybe fishing vessels have never clustered so much to concentrate so much light? Three possible scenarios. 1. Fish populations down to small concentrations. 2. Chinese fishing boats have fished out the Pacific and are now factory fishing in the Atlantic. 3. Atlantic-based fishing boats have adopted China's factory fishing strategy. None of these are good outcomes. Good luck to those fish."

Others speculated that it might be the end of the world. Many people compared it to the television programme Stranger Things.