Watch | NASA, Space X launch Crew 10 to bring back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore - Key updates from the mission

After more than nine months on the International Space Station, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are a step closer to returning home.

On Friday, a Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon fixed to its top, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:03 pm (2303 GMT). It carried a team of four astronauts - NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov - headed for the space station. Key things to know:

Advertisement

"We celebrate the countless individuals all over the world that have made this journey possible," said astronaut Nichole Ayers, the designated pilot of the Crew-10 mission, just before launch.

The spacecraft will reach the ISS on March 15 and dock. The astronauts will take a few days to adjust and then, they will take over from Crew-9, which would then depart no sooner than March 19.

SpaceX and NASA planned to launch Crew-10 on March 12 from Florida. However, a last-minute issue with the rocket's ground systems caused a delay.

On March 13, NASA confirmed that SpaceX had fixed the problem by removing trapped air from a hydraulic clamp arm. Then March 15 was fixed as its new launch date.

Watch lift-off here:

Advertisement

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams stuck in space for more than 9 months Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been stuck aboard the orbital lab since June after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing on its maiden crewed voyage suffered propulsion issues and was deemed unfit to fly them back to Earth.

Instead, Starliner returned empty, without experiencing further major issues -- and what was meant to have been a days-long roundtrip for Wilmore and Williams has now stretched past nine months.

That is significantly longer than the standard ISS rotation for astronauts of roughly six months. But it is much shorter than the US space record of 371 days set by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio aboard the ISS in 2023, or the world record held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 continuous days aboard the Mir space station.

Advertisement