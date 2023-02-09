Under India's ongoing rescue and relief operation in Turkey, NDRF team rescued a six-year-old girl out of rubble in Gaziantep city on Thursday. The small girl was rescued alive by the NDRF team in a joint operation with Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) from the rubble of a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province.

With rising death toll and chilling weather, the NDRF rescue of the small girl is earning applaud on social media. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the National Defence Response Force team for rescuing a minor girl's life in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Applauding NDRF's rescue of the small girl, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the video of her rescue on his Twitter account.

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

"Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost," tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A similar heart warming photo of a Turkish woman hugging an Indian Army officer in a relief camp was shared by the India's Additional Directorate General of Public Information(ADGPI) on Twitter on Thursday.

“#OperationDost. We Care," read the tweet.

Turkey and Syria faced one of the world's disaster in humanity, with its death toll rising to more than the deadly Fukushima nuclear tragedy. As many as 19,300 people have been reported to be dead in the earthquake hit region till Thursday night.

To accentuate the rescue work in Turkey, India had sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria under ‘Operation Dost’.

In addition to NDRF, Indian Army, Indian Air Force personnel have also been engaged in the relief work in the area.

The disaster management team in its press release informed that the rescuers also retrieved a total of 8 dead bodies from the debris till the time of release of the statement. The rescue operation is closely monitored by the DG NDRF in Delhi.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed abou tthe six plane that were sent by India for Turkey. The team was equipped with medical equipment and medicines to carry on the rescue efforts.

The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts."

Turkey has also described Operation Dost as a crucial mission to progress the relief and rescue work in Turkey and demonstrate the friendship between the two countries.

(With agency inputs)