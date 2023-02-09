Watch: NDRF rescues a six-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey
Under the ongoing rescue and relief work by the Indian forces in Turkey, NDRF team rescued a small girl in Gaziantep city
Under India's ongoing rescue and relief operation in Turkey, NDRF team rescued a six-year-old girl out of rubble in Gaziantep city on Thursday. The small girl was rescued alive by the NDRF team in a joint operation with Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) from the rubble of a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province.
