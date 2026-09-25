Watch | Nepal’s Bagmati River breaches levels in scary visuals amid heavy rain, govt activates emergency response

A high alert in low-lying riverside areas has been issued amid heavy rains in Nepal. Kathmandu Valley and several other parts of the nation since Thursday witnessed severe downpour. The government has reportedly activated the disaster response mechanisms following an alert from the weather forecast. Several visuals have emerged online.

Visual of Bagmati River amid heavy rain A swollen Bagmati River is seen overflowing its banks after heavy rainfall in a new video.

According to ANI, key arterial highways connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country, including the Prithvi Highway, BP Highway, and Kanti Lokpath are currently blocked due to landslides.

Heavy rainfall in various parts of Nepal over the weekend has been predicted, according to the news agency.

A low-pressure system is said to be forming over the Bay of Bengal. It can possibly bring heavy rain in India and Nepal from around September 24 to 27.

Heavy rain in Nepal Heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted in some places of Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces. Koshi, Bagmati, Madhes, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces were expected to witness the downpour as well.

Travel advisory issued On Wednesday, Ananda Kafle, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the advisory. He urged citizens to remain alert during this period and to follow government channels for verified updates.

“Heavy rains have been predicted in various parts of Nepal from the upcoming Asoj 9th to 11th. Therefore, I urge everyone to be vigilant. I would like to urge everyone to seek official and updated information and information from the Nepal Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Authority and other government agencies,” he noted.

The ministry also issued a travel advisory. "I would also like to urge everyone to avoid travelling except for essential purposes during this period and not to stay in places where there is a risk of flooding, landslides and inundation," the Joint Secretary added.

"The government has activated all the mechanisms for its pre-preparation. We have already prepared a monsoon pre-preparation and response plan and sent it to all the districts. Even during the warning period issued by the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued a circular to all the district administration offices to mobilise the mechanisms in all the districts according to the response plan, and they have been mobilised accordingly," the Joint Secretary said.

The Department of Tourism also urged mountaineers, trekkers and others to exercise caution and remain alert. They have been advised to return to safer locations and avoid non-essential travel.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a nationwide high alert.