Watch: New video shows Thomas Matthew Crooks suspicious behaviour before trying to assassinate Donald Trump

A new video allegedly depicts Thomas Matthew Crooks walking suspiciously before allegedly attempting to assassinate former US president Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Sunday. A recent report states that the USSS observed Crooks with his rangefinder three hours before the rally began. He was initially noticed with the device at 3 pm in the security screening area.

New footage shows Thomas Crooks suspiciously walking around before trying to assassinate Donald Trump.



A new report claims Crooks was spotted with his rangefinder by the USSS 3 hours before the rally.



Crooks was first noticed at 3 pm on Saturday in the security screening area.

Numerous users responded to the video above, with one user commenting,"He should have been detained just for having a rangefinder near the President and been questioned. Why would anyone have a device like that? How did he even get it inside the area?"

"This isn't a failure. We call it as we see it. This was intentional. They wanted to hurt President Trump," wrote one user

"The failures by the police and Secret Service can’t be overstated. Ridiculous. Ridiculous. This happens when you have DEI leadership," another user said.

There is widespread criticism directed at the Secret Service for its failure to protect Donald Trump, with calls for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign.

According to various media reports, Crooks fired shots at Trump from approximately 135 meters (147 yards) away while using an AR-15-style rifle. AP reported that his father, Matthew Crooks, purchased the firearm in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, from Gander Mountain in 2013.

Witnesses and law enforcement officials observed Crooks walking around for at least thirty minutes before climbing onto the roof of a building adjacent to the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump was speaking. Spectators called for police intervention as Crooks fired two rapid bursts of shots. In response, a Secret Service counter-sniper shot and killed Crooks with a single headshot within about 15 seconds.

During his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at him. The attack left Trump with a bloodied face, as he stated that the bullet had grazed the "upper part of his right ear."