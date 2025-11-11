China: Newly constructed 758-metre-long Hongqi bridge partially collapses in Sichuan province — Viral video

A part of recently-constructed Hongqi bridge in China's southwestern province of Sichuan collapsed on Tuesday.

The bridge collapse incident occurred along a national highway that links the country's heartland with the Tibet region.

So far, there has been no report of any casualty.

The 758-metre bridge was closed on Monday after cracks started showing in nearby roads. Shifts were also seen in the terrain of a mountain nearby, Reuters quoted local government as saying.

The condition of the mountain had worsened on Tuesday, leading to the collapse of the bridge.

The bridge's construction had finished earlier this year, as per social media posts by the contractor accessed by Reuters.

The sudden collapse of a new structure, at the local Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station, has raised concerns about long-term construction standards, particularly in China’s western provinces, reported News Week.

According to highestsbridges.com, Hongqi Bridge is part of a rebuild of the local road G317 from the reservoir that formed behind the massive Shuangjiangkou Dam.

The Daduhe River has many dams across its waters but the earth fill Shuangjiangkou Dam is in a league of its own with a world record height of 312 meters.

In August, the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge over a major river killed at least 12 workers and left four others missing

Aerial photos from the official Xinhua News Agency show a large section missing from the bridge's curved aquamarine arch. A bent section of the bridge deck hangs downward into the Yellow River below.

The incident took place when a steel cable snapped about 3 am. There were sixteen workers on the bridge at the the time of incident.

Images published on state media show the partially built bridge with its middle section missing and two giant scaffolding towers and several cranes alongside it.