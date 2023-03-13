Watch: ‘No nonsense tonight’, Jimmy Kimmel ‘warns’ Will Smith, says ‘crisis team’ on standby1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that the academy had a ‘crisis team’ on standby in case of any unforeseen events.
As Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage at Oscar 2023, he greeted the audience and conveyed his hopes for them to have a fun and secure experience. He assured everyone that strict measures were in place to guarantee their safety. In a playful manner, Kimmel quipped that if anyone in the audience were to engage in violence, they would receive the Oscar for best actor and be granted an extended 19-minute speech.
