Home / News / World /  Watch: ‘No nonsense tonight’, Jimmy Kimmel ‘warns’ Will Smith, says ‘crisis team’ on standby
Back

As Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage at Oscar 2023, he greeted the audience and conveyed his hopes for them to have a fun and secure experience. He assured everyone that strict measures were in place to guarantee their safety. In a playful manner, Kimmel quipped that if anyone in the audience were to engage in violence, they would receive the Oscar for best actor and be granted an extended 19-minute speech.

Kimmel's remark was a nod to Smith's win for best actor in "King Richard" and his incident with Rock, who had made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This humorous remark added levity to the evening and helped set a lighthearted tone for the show.

However, he also mentioned that the academy had a “crisis team" on standby in case of any unforeseen events. Kimmel suggested that if something unpredictable or violent did occur, the audience should refrain from taking any action and even consider giving the assailant a hug.

The aftermath of Oscar 2022 still resonates with many due to its dramatic nature. The repercussions of the event are still being felt, and the memories remain fresh in people's minds. Recently, Chris Rock's live comedy special premiered, marking the first time he spoke at length about the incident where Will Smith slapped him on stage. The show broke records on Netflix, drawing attention to the ongoing aftermath of the Oscars.

Also Read: Will India make history at Oscar 2023? This is the first time there are 3 nominations

Following his earlier joke, Kimmel proceeded to introduce some of the notable members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' "crisis team". He mentioned Michael B Jordan, who appeared in character as Adonis Creed and Michelle Yeoh, who showcased her impressive martial arts skills that made her famous in Hong Kong cinema. 

Also Read: After RRR, now it’s Deepika Padukone’s turn to make India proud

Kimmel's introduction of these celebrity members added a touch of entertainment and humour to the evening's proceedings, further engaging the audience.

“There’ll be no nonsense tonight," Kimmel said. “No time for shenanigans."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout