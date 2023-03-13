As Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage at Oscar 2023, he greeted the audience and conveyed his hopes for them to have a fun and secure experience. He assured everyone that strict measures were in place to guarantee their safety. In a playful manner, Kimmel quipped that if anyone in the audience were to engage in violence, they would receive the Oscar for best actor and be granted an extended 19-minute speech.

