Watch: 'No nonsense tonight', Jimmy Kimmel 'warns' Will Smith, says 'crisis team' on standby

Watch: ‘No nonsense tonight’, Jimmy Kimmel ‘warns’ Will Smith, says ‘crisis team’ on standby

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that the academy had a ‘crisis team’ on standby in case of any unforeseen events.

As Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage at Oscar 2023, he greeted the audience and conveyed his hopes for them to have a fun and secure experience. He assured everyone that strict measures were in place to guarantee their safety. In a playful manner, Kimmel quipped that if anyone in the audience were to engage in violence, they would receive the Oscar for best actor and be granted an extended 19-minute speech.

Kimmel's remark was a nod to Smith's win for best actor in "King Richard" and his incident with Rock, who had made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This humorous remark added levity to the evening and helped set a lighthearted tone for the show.

However, he also mentioned that the academy had a “crisis team" on standby in case of any unforeseen events. Kimmel suggested that if something unpredictable or violent did occur, the audience should refrain from taking any action and even consider giving the assailant a hug.

The aftermath of Oscar 2022 still resonates with many due to its dramatic nature. The repercussions of the event are still being felt, and the memories remain fresh in people's minds. Recently, Chris Rock's live comedy special premiered, marking the first time he spoke at length about the incident where Will Smith slapped him on stage. The show broke records on Netflix, drawing attention to the ongoing aftermath of the Oscars.

Following his earlier joke, Kimmel proceeded to introduce some of the notable members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' "crisis team". He mentioned Michael B Jordan, who appeared in character as Adonis Creed and Michelle Yeoh, who showcased her impressive martial arts skills that made her famous in Hong Kong cinema. 

Kimmel's introduction of these celebrity members added a touch of entertainment and humour to the evening's proceedings, further engaging the audience.

“There’ll be no nonsense tonight," Kimmel said. “No time for shenanigans."

