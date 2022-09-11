Watch: Not 4 or 5, but 27 people get inside a Mini Cooper, create world record

Watch: Not 4 or 5, but 27 people get inside a Mini Cooper, create world record2 min read . 08:15 PM IST
- 'How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper?', asks Guinness World record. Scroll below to know more
The British Motor Corporation (BMW)'s Mini Cooper famously known for a swift one-two person ride can actually hold up to not 5, not 6 but twenty seven people. A video shared by Guinness World Record (GWR) on Twitter shows twenty seven people get inside the regular-sized mini series car from BMW.
Unbelievable!
Guinness World Records shared the video on microblogging site Twitter. The video shows volunteers twisting and turning to squeeze into the vehicle. "How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper?" read the caption of the post.
See the video here
GWR posted the video on 6 Septemeber, however, its an old video from 2014. The record was set eight years ago in United Kingdom. The crew is seen using several innovative techniques to fit twenty seven people into the car.
They adjusted the seats, stacked one person on top of the other and even tried to fit people in the rear compartment of the car.
The three-minute-long clip showed people entering the Mini Cooper one after the another, making space for the next person to fit in. It showed participants curving their bodies and fitting their legs in by helping each other cram inside the small five-seater car.
Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. While some internet users found it quite amusing, others were simply left confused.
"It's all fun and games until someone gets kicked in the head on accident," wrote one user. "Well, it's all fun and games until someone farts inside too," hilariously added another.
A third asked, "What kind of record is this?" "No significance," commented fourth.
BMW acquired MINI in 1996 and has owned it since then. MINI actually began, not as its own brand, but as model names for two different brands: the Austin Mini and Morris Mini.
MINI car price starts at ₹40 Lakh for the cheapest model which is Cooper and the price of most expensive model, which is Cooper SE starts at ₹50.90 Lakh. MINI offers 5 car models in India, including 4 cars in Hatchback category, 1 car in Convertible category.
