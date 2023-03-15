Watch: Imran Khan emerges in gas mask after Lahore Court halts arrest bid2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:27 PM IST
- Police had besieged the 70-year-old opposition leader’s house in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday as his supporters hurled rocks and bricks, and swung batons snatched from officers
Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan came out of his house when the Pakistan Police left after the Lahore Court directed a temporary halt in the arrest operation. Khan was seen wearing a gas mask in the viral video that has been posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.
