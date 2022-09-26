Watch: Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

Watch: Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London2 min read . 12:09 PM IST
Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled at a London cafe.
Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled at a London cafe.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information for Pakistan, was heckled at a London cafe by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. She is currently in London as a member of the Pakistani delegation for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information for Pakistan, was heckled at a London cafe by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. She is currently in London as a member of the Pakistani delegation for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Aurangzeb can be seen in a video posted online, surrounded by PTI supporters who are yelling and jeering at her and filming her with their cell phones. She doesn't seem phased as a heckler shouts at her through a megaphone as she takes a sip of her drink.
Aurangzeb can be seen in a video posted online, surrounded by PTI supporters who are yelling and jeering at her and filming her with their cell phones. She doesn't seem phased as a heckler shouts at her through a megaphone as she takes a sip of her drink.
While sharing the video, journalist Syed Talat Hussain wrote, “She braved it with aplomb. The shame is for the harassers. The trend will be irresistible for others. It is only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself face the same situation. I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around."
While sharing the video, journalist Syed Talat Hussain wrote, “She braved it with aplomb. The shame is for the harassers. The trend will be irresistible for others. It is only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself face the same situation. I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around."
Marriyum Aurangzeb replied to the view by saying, “Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together."
Marriyum Aurangzeb replied to the view by saying, “Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together."
Also Read: Imran Khan hails India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, this time on corruption
Also Read: Imran Khan hails India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, this time on corruption
In one of the videos widely shared on social media, one woman is shouting at the minister and accusing her of stealing people’s money and buying expensive coffee in London. The woman slams her for not covering her head even though she gives “lectures" on TV. People shouted “chorni" (thief) at the Pakistani minister as she calmly moved
In one of the videos widely shared on social media, one woman is shouting at the minister and accusing her of stealing people’s money and buying expensive coffee in London. The woman slams her for not covering her head even though she gives “lectures" on TV. People shouted “chorni" (thief) at the Pakistani minister as she calmly moved
In another video, Marriyum Aurangzeb was seen telling one of the supporters, “If you don’t want to calm down, come to Pakistan."
In another video, Marriyum Aurangzeb was seen telling one of the supporters, “If you don’t want to calm down, come to Pakistan."
Also Read: Pakistan minister brags about being 'unapologetically close' to China
Also Read: Pakistan minister brags about being 'unapologetically close' to China
People shared various other videos as a reply to Hussain’s video. In one of the videos, it was claimed that journalist Yasir Feroz lost his job at Samaa TV after asking “wrong" questions to Marriyum Aurangzeb.
People shared various other videos as a reply to Hussain’s video. In one of the videos, it was claimed that journalist Yasir Feroz lost his job at Samaa TV after asking “wrong" questions to Marriyum Aurangzeb.
Meanwhile, Pakistan minister Ahsan Iqbal called Marriyum Aurangzeb a “Sherni" (tigress) for showing grace and facing the protesters boldly. He said, “Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs."
Meanwhile, Pakistan minister Ahsan Iqbal called Marriyum Aurangzeb a “Sherni" (tigress) for showing grace and facing the protesters boldly. He said, “Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs."
Imran Khan, who led Pakistan as the prime minister from 2018 until 2022, established PTI in 1996.
Imran Khan, who led Pakistan as the prime minister from 2018 until 2022, established PTI in 1996.