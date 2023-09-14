As India concludes its successful hosting of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, voices from Pakistan offer commendation for India's organisation of the global event. Held in the capital's high-tech Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10, the summit has been hailed as a triumph, not just domestically but also among individuals across the border.

The high-level assembly saw participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state and international delegates. One of the summit's main outcomes was the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive document touching upon several global issues. Also Read: G20 meet on financial inclusion to kick off in Mumbai today The summit also alluded to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, though it stopped short of direct condemnation.

From a Karachi resident's perspective, India's effective hosting of the summit signals not only an honour for the nation but also a potentially significant economic boost. This sentiment contradicts the usual rivalry between the neighbouring countries and acknowledges India's growing importance on the world stage.

“When heads of the top 20 countries visit a country, it is an honour for that nation. Indian economy will derive many benefits out of it (G20)," a Pakistani local told ANI.