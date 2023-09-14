Pakistani people have praised India's successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit, acknowledging its economic boost and growing importance on the world stage.

As India concludes its successful hosting of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, voices from Pakistan offer commendation for India's organisation of the global event. Held in the capital's high-tech Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10, the summit has been hailed as a triumph, not just domestically but also among individuals across the border.

The high-level assembly saw participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state and international delegates. One of the summit's main outcomes was the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive document touching upon several global issues.

The summit also alluded to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, though it stopped short of direct condemnation.

From a Karachi resident's perspective, India's effective hosting of the summit signals not only an honour for the nation but also a potentially significant economic boost. This sentiment contradicts the usual rivalry between the neighbouring countries and acknowledges India's growing importance on the world stage.

"When heads of the top 20 countries visit a country, it is an honour for that nation. Indian economy will derive many benefits out of it (G20)," a Pakistani local told ANI.

In Lahore, the narrative was more complex. Although the successful organisation of the summit was praised, questions arose about India's guest list. Bangladesh, but not Pakistan, was extended an invitation to the summit, leading to questions about the rationale behind the selection and what it means for Pakistan's standing in international relations.

The summit's success also cast a shadow on Pakistan's foreign policy. With the country feeling increasingly isolated, a local described how Pakistan's geopolitical situation had deteriorated considerably in recent years, leading to a global sidelining that the G20 summit has further highlighted.

“Our economy and security situation have deteriorated significantly over the last 5-6 years. The world has sidelined us," ANI quoted a Pakistani local.

India assumed the role of the G20 presidency last December at the Bali summit and will continue to lead until November end. This year's summit was particularly significant as it also marked the formal induction of the African Union as a full G20 member and the announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe trade corridor.