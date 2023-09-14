Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Watch: Pakistani locals laud India's G20 Summit, question Islamabad’s foreign policy, ‘The world has sidelined us’

Watch: Pakistani locals laud India's G20 Summit, question Islamabad’s foreign policy, ‘The world has sidelined us’

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistani people have praised India's successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit, acknowledging its economic boost and growing importance on the world stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed at BJP HQ after the G20 success at party HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday (Hindustan Times)

As India concludes its successful hosting of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, voices from Pakistan offer commendation for India's organisation of the global event. Held in the capital's high-tech Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10, the summit has been hailed as a triumph, not just domestically but also among individuals across the border.

The high-level assembly saw participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state and international delegates. One of the summit's main outcomes was the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive document touching upon several global issues.

Also Read: G20 meet on financial inclusion to kick off in Mumbai today

The summit also alluded to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, though it stopped short of direct condemnation.

From a Karachi resident's perspective, India's effective hosting of the summit signals not only an honour for the nation but also a potentially significant economic boost. This sentiment contradicts the usual rivalry between the neighbouring countries and acknowledges India's growing importance on the world stage.

Also Read: 'People's G20': BJP passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

“When heads of the top 20 countries visit a country, it is an honour for that nation. Indian economy will derive many benefits out of it (G20)," a Pakistani local told ANI.

In Lahore, the narrative was more complex. Although the successful organisation of the summit was praised, questions arose about India's guest list. Bangladesh, but not Pakistan, was extended an invitation to the summit, leading to questions about the rationale behind the selection and what it means for Pakistan's standing in international relations.

The summit's success also cast a shadow on Pakistan's foreign policy. With the country feeling increasingly isolated, a local described how Pakistan's geopolitical situation had deteriorated considerably in recent years, leading to a global sidelining that the G20 summit has further highlighted.

“Our economy and security situation have deteriorated significantly over the last 5-6 years. The world has sidelined us," ANI quoted a Pakistani local.

India assumed the role of the G20 presidency last December at the Bali summit and will continue to lead until November end. This year's summit was particularly significant as it also marked the formal induction of the African Union as a full G20 member and the announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe trade corridor.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.