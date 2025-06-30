WATCH | Palestinians chant ‘love you Trump’ as US-backed GHF humanitarian aid distributed in Gaza

Palestinians have expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump after US-backed humanitarian aid was distributed in Gaza.

A video, shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday, showed Palestinians chanting slogans like "I love you Trump" and "I love you Donald" as aid from US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reached Gaza.

Leavitt also shared a post by Trump saying, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "many opportunities have opened up" following Israel's air strikes on Iran, including the possibility of bringing back the remaining hostages held in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"As you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. Firstly, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also need to solve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, but I believe we will accomplish both missions," Netanyahu said on Sunday, according to CNN.

Reacting to Netanyahu’s comments, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters called for a single comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting in Gaza, reported CNN.

"What is needed is release, not rescue. This difference of one word could mean the difference between salvation and loss for the hostages," the forum said in a statement.

22 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli forces fire at food aid sites Israeli forces killed at least 22 people and wounded 20 others, many while attempting to get desperately needed food aid in southern Gaza on Monday, according to witnesses, hospitals, and Gaza's Health Ministry.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies of 11 people who were shot while returning from an aid site associated with the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund in southern Gaza, part of a deadly pattern that has killed more than 500 Palestinians in the chaotic and controversial aid distribution programme over the past month. Ten others were killed at a United Nations aid warehouse in northern Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.