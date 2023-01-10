Things went into panic mode on board a Russian plane when the rear door of the aircraft opened mid-air. The aircraft took off at minus 41 degrees temperature from the Siberian city of Magan and was en route to Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast. The plane was carrying 25 passengers, including the crew members who can be seen fearing for their lives.

Video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where behind a passenger, the rear door of the aircraft can be seen open and the door curtain flaps aggressively.

“Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened," a user said while sharing the video of the incident.

An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

According to the reports the incident is from an An-26 twin prop plane that belongs to IrAero. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the cabin of the plane was re-pressurized as the plane circled back successfully.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs also shared the video of the incident and mocked Russia.

"A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?" he said.

The airline said that the aircraft door opened at an altitude of 2800-2900 meters.