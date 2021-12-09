OPEN APP
Colour matching company Pantone has invented a new colour, called Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri. A not-so-keen observer might call it violet, lavender, or purple. But, this US-based company has said that the Very peri colour is "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone". Pantone said the Colour of the Year for 2022 blends the 'faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red'.

According to the Pantone, the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri showcases a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.

About Pantone's new colour:

  • According to the company, the new colour displays a 'carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit'
  • It helps to alter the landscape of possibilities, opening a new vision
  • Are a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition the world is going through
  • The colour illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa
  • It displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression

 

