Colour matching company Pantone has invented a new colour, called Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri. A not-so-keen observer might call it violet, lavender, or purple. But, this US-based company has said that the Very peri colour is "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone". Pantone said the Colour of the Year for 2022 blends the 'faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red'.