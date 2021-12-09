Pantone announces colour of the year 2022 that symbolises how Covid-19 has transformed the world

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Colour matching company Pantone has invented a new colour, called Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri. A not-so-keen observer might call it violet, lavender, or purple. But, this US-based company has said that the Very peri colour is "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone". Pantone said the Colour of the Year for 2022 blends the 'faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour matching company Pantone has invented a new colour, called Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri. A not-so-keen observer might call it violet, lavender, or purple. But, this US-based company has said that the Very peri colour is "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone". Pantone said the Colour of the Year for 2022 blends the 'faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red'.

According to the Pantone, the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri showcases a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to the Pantone, the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri showcases a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

About Pantone's new colour: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Pantone's new colour: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}