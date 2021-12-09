WATCH | This company invents a new colour 'Very Peri'. Just don't call it purple or violet1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Pantone announces colour of the year 2022 that symbolises how Covid-19 has transformed the world
Colour matching company Pantone has invented a new colour, called Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri. A not-so-keen observer might call it violet, lavender, or purple. But, this US-based company has said that the Very peri colour is "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone". Pantone said the Colour of the Year for 2022 blends the 'faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red'.
According to the Pantone, the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri showcases a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.
About Pantone's new colour:
