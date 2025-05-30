Watch: Paraglider gets sucked into clouds as high as Mount Everest, captures video of terrifying experience at -40°C

On May 24, while flying in the Qilian Mountains, Peng Yujiang was pulled into a strong cloud vortex, also known as ‘cloud suck’, and rose to 8,598 metres (28200 feet). It was nearly as high as Mount Everest (29,030 feet).

He had no oxygen masks. He survived extreme cold and high wind speeds that could cause frostbite in minutes. Luckily, he missed serious thunderstorms.

At that height, it was -40°C with strong winds. Peng suffered frostbite and low oxygen levels but managed to record the entire 72-minute flight.

The paraglider later said he knew he was in trouble when his hands went numb and he couldn’t control the parachute properly. Though he recovered, his face and fingers were frostbitten.

"It was terrifying... Everything was white. I couldn't see any direction. Without the compass, I wouldn't have known which way I was going. I thought I was flying straight, but in reality, I was spinning," the BBC quoted him as telling China Media Group.

"I wanted to come down quickly, but I just couldn't. I was lifted higher and higher until I was inside the cloud," he added.

Peng has only around five years of paragliding experience. Many online praised him for surviving and called him a legend. According to a fellow paraglider Peng is now a respected figure in the paragliding community.

The interest in “Paragliding” was sky-high on Google India during May 27-29:

Peng gets banned from flying What happened next shocked many. The Chinese paraglider has now been banned from flying for six months. Authorities in Gansu punished him for not submitting a flight plan. They have also banned his companion Gu Zhimin for sharing the video online without permission.

Peng Yujiang’s flight was not officially approved. He, nevertheless, claimed he was doing ground paragliding training when strong winds lifted him up.

The Gansu Aero Sports Association called it an accident, not illegal flying. Still, it suspended him from flying for six months, according to Sixth Tone.

The decision was announced on May 28. Many people online were upset, asking why sharing a personal experience should be punished.

However, others supported the move, saying it could stop thrill-seekers from trying risky stunts.

Although he holds a valid paragliding licence, Peng said he didn’t plan to fly that day. He was only training when he got pulled into the strong winds.