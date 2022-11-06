Watch: Parrot steals TV reporter's earpiece while he is live on air1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:53 AM IST
A parrot amusingly sat on a TV reporter's shoulder and stole the earpiece while he was live on air
A parrot amusingly sat on a TV reporter's shoulder and stole the earpiece while he was live on air
In yet another amusingly funny incident, a Parrot stole a reporter's earpiece while he was live on air. A parrot sat on a TV reporter's shoulder during a live broadcast about crime and insecurity before fleeing with his earpiece.