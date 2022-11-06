Home / News / World /  Watch: Parrot steals TV reporter's earpiece while he is live on air

In yet another amusingly funny incident, a Parrot stole a reporter's earpiece while he was live on air. A parrot sat on a TV reporter's shoulder during a live broadcast about crime and insecurity before fleeing with his earpiece.

A parrot flew up to the journalist Nicolas Krumm's shoulder and snatched his earpiece while he was discussing the rise in robberies live on air.

The funny thing happened on camera, and it shows that Nicolas Krumm was live broadcasting about robberies and security in Santiago de Chile when he got a surprise visitor.

When the footage was taken, the parrot was perched on the journalist's shoulder, and the journalist immediately began signaling the cameraman. The bird swiftly and abruptly took two steps to his right and removed the ear pod.

The video is getting a lot of praise online, and it may have been one of the funniest things ever to happen live on television. Despite being in Spanish, the video is being shared widely across all major social media platforms worldwide.

Next time you see a Parrot, have your guards on!!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shweta Birendra Shukla

I create real art through my articles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout