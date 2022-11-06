Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Watch: Parrot steals TV reporter's earpiece while he is live on air

1 min read . 09:53 AM ISTShweta Birendra Shukla
Chilean journalist Nicolas Krumm during the live broadcast

A parrot amusingly sat on a TV reporter's shoulder and stole the earpiece while he was live on air

In yet another amusingly funny incident, a Parrot stole a reporter's earpiece while he was live on air. A parrot sat on a TV reporter's shoulder during a live broadcast about crime and insecurity before fleeing with his earpiece.

A parrot flew up to the journalist Nicolas Krumm's shoulder and snatched his earpiece while he was discussing the rise in robberies live on air.

The funny thing happened on camera, and it shows that Nicolas Krumm was live broadcasting about robberies and security in Santiago de Chile when he got a surprise visitor.

When the footage was taken, the parrot was perched on the journalist's shoulder, and the journalist immediately began signaling the cameraman. The bird swiftly and abruptly took two steps to his right and removed the ear pod.

The video is getting a lot of praise online, and it may have been one of the funniest things ever to happen live on television. Despite being in Spanish, the video is being shared widely across all major social media platforms worldwide.

Next time you see a Parrot, have your guards on!!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shweta Birendra Shukla

I create real art through my articles.
