Watch| Passenger hurls abuses and attacks police officer on Frontier Airlines2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:25 AM IST
In another case of passenger fight on flight, a girl was arrested for hurling abuses on her co-passenger and even being violent to the policemen
In another viral video of passengers dispute on board, a verbal spat between two passengers grew so intense that even the police intervention could not calm the passenger involved. The viral video of Frontier Airlines flight shows a heated argument between a girl and her male co-passenger. The two had boarded on a flight from Miami to Philadelphia.
