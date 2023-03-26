Watch| Passenger hurls abuses and attacks police officer on Frontier Airlines

Watch| Passenger hurls abuses and attacks police officer on Frontier Airlines2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
In another case of passenger fight on flight, a girl was arrested for hurling abuses on her co-passenger and even being violent to the policemen
In another case of passenger fight on flight, a girl was arrested for hurling abuses on her co-passenger and even being violent to the policemen
In another viral video of passengers dispute on board, a verbal spat between two passengers grew so intense that even the police intervention could not calm the passenger involved. The viral video of Frontier Airlines flight shows a heated argument between a girl and her male co-passenger. The two had boarded on a flight from Miami to Philadelphia.
In another viral video of passengers dispute on board, a verbal spat between two passengers grew so intense that even the police intervention could not calm the passenger involved. The viral video of Frontier Airlines flight shows a heated argument between a girl and her male co-passenger. The two had boarded on a flight from Miami to Philadelphia.
The incident occurred when the airplane was at Miami International Airport. In the video, the girl could be heard yelling profanities at her fellow passenger and threatening him of attack.
The incident occurred when the airplane was at Miami International Airport. In the video, the girl could be heard yelling profanities at her fellow passenger and threatening him of attack.
The video of the argument was recorded by a fellow passenger where the twenty-four-year-old girl identified as, Simone Bryna Kim, continued to hurl abuses on her fellow passenger. She was reportedly from Killeen, Texas.
The video of the argument was recorded by a fellow passenger where the twenty-four-year-old girl identified as, Simone Bryna Kim, continued to hurl abuses on her fellow passenger. She was reportedly from Killeen, Texas.
"I beat you the fu*k up. What you trying to be on." She further yells, “I am going to rock your s--t," yelled Simone Bryna Kim on the other passenger.
"I beat you the fu*k up. What you trying to be on." She further yells, “I am going to rock your s--t," yelled Simone Bryna Kim on the other passenger.
All the efforts of the crew member trying to pacify the argument went in vain and police were called at the end. Simone even refused to leave the flight, as she continued making chaos in the flight. Things got worse after the police intervention as the female passenger bit one of the cops who interrupted in between to end the argument. As she was reluctant to leave the aeroplane, police officers took her out of the flight by lifting her from her arms and legs. According to reports, she also scratched, bit, and kicked the cops.
All the efforts of the crew member trying to pacify the argument went in vain and police were called at the end. Simone even refused to leave the flight, as she continued making chaos in the flight. Things got worse after the police intervention as the female passenger bit one of the cops who interrupted in between to end the argument. As she was reluctant to leave the aeroplane, police officers took her out of the flight by lifting her from her arms and legs. According to reports, she also scratched, bit, and kicked the cops.
The struggle of police offers to fit her into a cruiser was also captured in the camera by another passenger through the window. Kim was arrested by the police and was charged for battering a police officer twice, and violently resisting an officer once, according to news reports quoting Miami police. Later, she was freed from jail after signing a bond. Now, she is facing charges of assault on police officer and trespassing.
The struggle of police offers to fit her into a cruiser was also captured in the camera by another passenger through the window. Kim was arrested by the police and was charged for battering a police officer twice, and violently resisting an officer once, according to news reports quoting Miami police. Later, she was freed from jail after signing a bond. Now, she is facing charges of assault on police officer and trespassing.
The whole incident left the fellow passengers in disbelief and confusion. The video was shared on TikTok and later got viral on social media.
The whole incident left the fellow passengers in disbelief and confusion. The video was shared on TikTok and later got viral on social media.