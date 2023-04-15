Sudan news: People at Khartoum airport in Sudan terrified after RSF takes control, Watch2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- A video was circulated on the social media where people at the departure hall of Khartoum Airport were seen to bow their heads down by the RSF.
With notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) taking control over the Sudan’s Army headquarters, the defence ministry, and the airport in the national capital on 15 April, videos arrived of how people at Khartoum are terrified.
