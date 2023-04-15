With notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) taking control over the Sudan’s Army headquarters, the defence ministry, and the airport in the national capital on 15 April, videos arrived of how people at Khartoum are terrified.

A video was circulated on the social media where people at the departure hall of Khartoum Airport were seen to bow their heads down by the RSF. They looked terrified too.

Both paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and army are in disagreement over how RSF should be integrated into the military.

ALSO READ: Sudan crisis: Paramilitaries seize presidential palace, Army chief's residence amid clash with Army; top developments

Khartoum-based think tank Confluence Advisory's founding director Kholood Khair said that the military and RSF have always been at loggerheads due to their divergent visions on consolidating power.

“There are signs that they are working together to escalate the tensions and very publicly show this escalation to get concessions from pro-democracy forces, only then to de-escalate those tensions. This has been a cycle of rinse and repeat over the past few years," Al Jazeera quoted Khair as saying.

Meanwhile, the Army said that Sudanese air force is conducting operations to confront the RSF, reported Reuters.

The Sudanese Army in a statement has declared the RSF a 'rebel force',' describing the paramilitary’s statements as 'lies'.

Sudan’s former foreign minister Mariam al-Mahdi had said that she felt 'very sad, angry and enraged' after she heard the sound of war plans, shooting and bombings from her home in Khartoum.

“I say to them both [army and RSF] shame on you. You have been entrusted with this great revolution. You already committed a coup and we came back to our sense as sensible people, the Sudanese," Al Jazeera quoted Mahdi as saying.

In the meantine, United States Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said he was sheltering with his team.

“Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting," he tweeted.

Even Russia's embassy in Sudan expressed its concern over the violence, but said Russian diplomats were safe, reported state-owned Russian news agency RIA.

With agency inputs.