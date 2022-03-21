Watch: Pictures, video of China's Boeing 737 crash emerges

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft, however, the number of casualties and the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Watch Video:

The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

"The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," it said in a statement. Media reports cited a rescue official as saying the plane had completely disintegrated. A fire sparked by the crash burned down bamboo and trees before being put out.

The website of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims. Boeing China's website also switched to black and white.

