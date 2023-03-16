Watch: Pilot executes daring stunt, does ‘world-first’ landing of aircraft on helipad in Dubai2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM IST
It was Luke Czepiela, a pilot and aerobatics expert from Poland, who successfully executed the daring stunt.
Luke Czepiela, a pilot and aerobatics expert from Poland, has successfully executed a daring stunt by landing his specially modified aircraft on the helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel, a feat that has been described as a "world-first". The pilot had been preparing for this challenge for two years.
