Watch: President Murmu pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 08:28 PM IST
- The president is joined by Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh at the Lancaster House in London
Listen to this article
The President of India Droupadi Murmu is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral of the long reigning queen of England has been scheduled to take place on Monday, 19 September. President Murmu signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday.