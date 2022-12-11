Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unseen wedding pics in new Netflix promo

Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unseen wedding pics in new Netflix promo1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
- Earlier, the first three episodes of the docuseries had upset the British Royals, with Harry and Meghan accused the royals to be 'racist'.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the new trailer of their released Netflix docuseries's Volume II, gave fans an inside look into their 2018 fairytale wedding.
In the 'Harry & Meghan' teaser posted on YouTube, Markle said "I just really wanted the music to be fun." Revealing more, the pair said that their first dance as husband and wife was to the 1960s hit song 'Land of a Thousand Dances'.
The video clip even showed intimate photos of the couple happily dancing as a band performed in the background. Prince Harry wore a classic black tux, pants, a white shirt and a black bowtie, while Markle was in a white floor-length halter gown.
King Charles III hosted the couple's evening reception at Frogmore House, that was attended by 200 of their closest friends and family, reported People magazine. It added that soon after this heir wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.
The second instalment of 'Harry & Meghan' will centre around the pair's wedding and their decision to step away from royal duties. The last three episodes of the documentary will be released on December 15.
With agency inputs.
