Watch: Ramiz Raja’s rude reaction to Indian journalist

After Pakistan's defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals on September 11 in Dubai, Ramiz Raja spoke briefly with the media outside the stadium. Indian journalist Rohit Juglan asked the PCB chairman whether he had a message for the Pakistan’ people, who were disheartened because of the defeat. Raja found the question offensive and was clearly upset. “You must be from India, your people must be very happy," he said while wondering which ‘unhappy’ people Juglan was talking about.

