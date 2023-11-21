Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur, is among one of the seven Republican candidates struggling to be their party's presidential nominee ahead of the 2024 US general election. He hinted at a possible surprise in the race before heading to an event.

Also read: US Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy impressed with PM Modi, calls 'India a reliable partner' In a social media post on X, Ramaswamy said, "6 events across eastern and north-eastern …heading towards number 5 of the 6 events .. Across the first four events, the people who show up at our events disproportionately have not been to a contest before …these people are polled. So the polled numbers…" He further added, "We are on the track to deliver essentially a major surprise."

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey showed that 67% of GOP voters said they would back the former president Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary while 9 percent voted for Ron DeSantis and 8 percent for Nikki Haley. In this survey, Vivek Ramaswamy received 5% votes and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie received 3%, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum received minimal votes reported The Hill.

President Joe Biden is the Democratic Party's speculative nominee. Moreover, the poll indicated Trump leading President Biden with 48% of votes while Biden amassed 41% of votes.

Trump skipped all of the previous three GOP debates instead he held counterprogramming events. However, according to polls, he has been widely leading the primary field in both national and early state polling.

Earlier, on November 18, Ramaswamy opened up about his faith at 'The Family Leader' forum organised by The Daily Signal platform. He drew parallels between the teachings of Hinduism and Christianity and shared his intention to promote shared values for the benefit of the next generation. He said that his faith provides him with freedom and motivates him to undertake this presidential campaign as a moral obligation.

In 2022, Ramaswamy started a company to pressure firms to abandon environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives. Ramaswamy is an ardent supporter of former US president Donald Trump and has even said that if he won the White House, he would forgive Trump, reported Reuters.

