As the death toll in the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, stories of near-miraculous rescues have also flooded the airwaves. The toll has now crossed 35,000 with thousands of rescue teams continuing to search for signs of life.

Over the weekend, a British rescue team dug a tunnel through rubble in Hatay to successfully locate a Turkish man who had been trapped for five days. The remarkable clip shows rescuers making their way through a gap in the debris until they reach the buried individual.

Search teams are now racing against the clock as experts caution that hopes for finding people alive in the debris dwindle with each passing day.

After spending nearly five days buried beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings following the devastating earthquake on Monday, a young boy and a 62-year-old woman were among the most recent miraculous rescues.

According to the disaster agency in Turkey, 8,294 international rescuers and more than 32,000 members of Turkish organizations were participating in search-and-rescue operations.

Surviving 5 days under rubble in Hatay, Turkey pic.twitter.com/VUBOgM3Hq3 — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) February 11, 2023

The Anadolu state news agency reported early on Monday that Nafize Yilmaz was freed and seven-year-old Mustafa had been freed from the rubble in southeast Turkey's Hatay region. Before their rescue late on Sunday, the two had been trapped for 163 hours.

160saatten fazla direnen 13yaşında bir kızımızı tam 30saatlik operasyon ile çıkarıp sağlık personelimize teslim ettik.Bu memleketin madencilere çok şey borçlu bunu da bilmenizi isterim.

Vazgeçmedik vazgeçmeyeceğiz

Umut hala dimdik ayakta#hatay #antakya #deprem pic.twitter.com/08yJ9EXCml — EBY (@erdalbarisyldrm) February 12, 2023

Excavators dug through mountains of twisted rubble in the devastated Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter of the quake, while a rescue team recovered a body from the wreckage.

However, rescue teams claimed that they lacked sophisticated search equipment and sensors in many locations, so they were forced to carefully dig through the rubble using shovels or their hands.

The failure to deliver critically needed aid to war-ravaged Syria has been criticized by the United Nations.

Turkey brought a convoy of supplies to northwest Syria, but UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that more was needed to help millions of people whose homes were destroyed.

As a result of years of conflict that have ravaged the healthcare system and remained under the control of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's government, which is subject to sanctions from the West, supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria.

However, an AFP correspondent reported that a UN convoy of ten trucks carrying shelter kits, plastic sheeting, rope, blankets, mattresses, and carpets entered northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

After nearly 12 years of civil war, other crossings were closed as a result of pressure from China and Russia. As a result, Bab al-Hawa is the only point from which international aid can reach people in rebel-held areas of Syria.

