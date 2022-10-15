Watch | Restaurant offers Joe Biden 50% discount, he pays 4 times extra; Here's why1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 09:10 AM IST
- US President Joe Biden refused to take that discount. Instead, the President paid $60 in cash including a tip
US President Joe Biden is winning hearts on the internet for his kind gesture at a Mexican restaurant in a viral video. A few days ago, the US President walked into a local restaurant and ordered food for himself in Los Angeles. President Biden was accompanied by California Representative Karen Bass and LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis