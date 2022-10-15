US President Joe Biden is winning hearts on the internet for his kind gesture at a Mexican restaurant in a viral video. A few days ago, the US President walked into a local restaurant and ordered food for himself in Los Angeles. President Biden was accompanied by California Representative Karen Bass and LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis

The President ordered tacos and quesadillas for his officials and one for himself. The President smiled as he picked up his order, and paid four times the actual price of the order.

The restaurant staff had only asked for $16.45 from the President for the order, after giving a 50% discount to the President- a 'public service' discount on his bill.

However, the US President refused to take that discount. Instead, the President paid $60 in cash including a tip, and further asked the server to keep the extra money for the next customer.

Watch the entire video here:

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

The President had ordered two quesadillas and six tacos, including chicken quesadillas for himself. Notably, President Bident went for a West Coast visit when he paid a visit to Tacos 1986--a Los Angeles-based eatery.

Netizens reacted to the video while some praised the President for his kind gesture, and others highlighted the economic crisis in the country.

One user called Biden the' Most inclusive President'.

Most inclusive president ever — Mk 🌊 (@ToneyMVP) October 14, 2022

Another user wrote, “Joe, you're going to have to pay for a few billion quesadillas to make up for the inflation everyone's experiencing".

Joe, you're going to have to pay for a few billion quesadillas to make up for the inflation everyone's experiencing. — Chamath Palihapitiya's burner (parody) (@ChamathWarriors) October 14, 2022

No one comes between Joe Biden and his food https://t.co/SYOxc0J7tv — Maria Theresa (@MallaPip) October 14, 2022