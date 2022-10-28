The chef is seen opening the conversation by saying, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you". He then pans the camera to the left and we can see Mr Sunak saying hello. “Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you?" the British PM says. Well, that's not it. Mr Sunak then invites “Vijay mama" to 10 Downing Street. “Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care."

