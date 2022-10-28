Yet another delightful video of Rishi Sunak has gone viral where the UK prime minister is seen inviting someone from India to visit his Downing Street home. The latest one is uploaded by Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina.
In the clip, Sunak is seen interacting with Raina's mama (uncle) whom he urges to visit him in Downing Street when he flies down to London.
The chef is seen opening the conversation by saying, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you". He then pans the camera to the left and we can see Mr Sunak saying hello. “Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you?" the British PM says. Well, that's not it. Mr Sunak then invites “Vijay mama" to 10 Downing Street. “Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care."
Raina uploads the video on Twitter saying, Visa on arrival ab pakka
The video has garnered nearly 2000 likes and over 200 retweets.
Twitteratis had some hilarious comments. Many wanted to know who Vijay mama is and many joked about the fact whether he was speaking to Vijay Mallya.
Rishi Sunak formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday after an audience with King Charles III. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.
Speaking outside the prime minister’s residence for the first time, Rishi Sunak said he would confront the “profound economic crisis" with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability."
