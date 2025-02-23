Russia carried out its largest drone attack on Ukraine on February 23 since the start of the full-scale invasion, launching 267 drones. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed the scale of the assault, emphasising the need for accountability.

"Russia must be held accountable," the MFA stated, highlighting the significant threat posed by the attack.

Air defenses shoot down 138 drones Despite the large-scale attack, Ukrainian forces continued to repel aerial threats with coordinated efforts.

Ukraine’s air defenses managed to intercept and destroy 138 of the drones, while 119 imitation drones were lost, MFA of Ukraine said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukraine’s defense forces, saying, "Every day, our people stand against aerial terror."

Over 1,150 drones and 35 missiles in one week Zelenskyy outlined the broader scale of Russia’s aerial campaign, noting that in just one week, Ukraine faced:

Nearly 1,150 attack drones

Over 1,400 guided aerial bombs

35 missiles of various types Tribute to defenders and emergency responders The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to those involved in repelling the attacks and assisting civilians in affected areas.

"I thank everyone who repels such attacks on a daily basis—our aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces," Zelenskyy said.

He also recognised first responders, adding, “I thank those on the ground who save lives and respond to the aftermath of shelling—the State Emergency Service, medics, and the National Police.”

Call for stronger air defense support Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s international allies to bolster their support for the country’s air defenses.

"Everyone capable of helping with air defense must work to enhance the protection of human life," he stressed.

He reaffirmed that lasting peace in Ukraine is possible but requires unity among global partners.

"We need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace," he stated, thanking international supporters who continue to aid Ukraine.

'God willed it,' says Putin On Sunday, Russia observed Defender of the Fatherland Day, a national holiday honoring soldiers and veterans. The occasion comes just a day before the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin addressed Russian servicemen, declaring that both God and fate had entrusted him and his military with "the mission" to defend Russia. He described this responsibility as both challenging and honorable.

"Fate willed it so, God willed it so, if I may say so. A mission as difficult as it is honourable -- defending Russia -- has been placed on our and your shoulders together," Putin told troops who have fought in Ukraine.

Praise for Russian soldiers Putin praised the country’s military, stating that they continue to risk their lives with courage to defend Russia’s national interests and future. In a video released by the Kremlin, he reinforced his message of unwavering support for the armed forces.