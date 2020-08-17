Russia has begun the production of its first Covid-19 vaccine last week. This vaccine has also been touted as world's first such vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has, in a span of over seven months, infected more than 21 million people and killed over 770,000 worldwide.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works "quite effectively" and forms "stable immunity" against the disease. He also disclosed that one of his daughters has already been given the vaccine, named Sputnik V.

The vaccine, created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was fast-tracked for approval after proving capable of building up immunity against the virus in limited human testing.

Additionally, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has created a promotional clip for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, reported Sputnik News.

In the 38-second CGI video, the authorities have shown how the Sputnik V Vaccine, which bears resemblance to Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial Earth satellite launched in 1957 by the USSR, emerges and slowly eradicates the virus which has engulfed the whole Earth.

Watch the promotional video here:

The clip is part of a press kit including photos, graphics and one other video showing the vaccine’s production which can be found on the vaccine’s official website, reported Sputnik News.

Russia' first Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has already begun production last week. In fact, it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.

Defence Ministry and the sovereign Russian Direct Investment Fund say the vaccine is now undergoing the last phase of trials. According to reports, the plan is to conduct those studies in countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The World Health Organization lists the project as still in the earliest stage.

Moreover, mass production is lined up in a number of nations, with at least 20 interested in obtaining supplies, the fund said. Russia’s vaccine could help the global economy recover, according to Kirill Dmitriev, its chief executive officer.

The mass production of the vaccine is expected from September. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier said that first batch of covid vaccine would first be made available to doctors and would later be available to all Russians on a voluntary basis.

However, the country’s plan to start mass inoculations as soon as October could put pressure on other governments to rush ahead of regulators and skip key steps, putting people who get the jabs at risk. Any major setback in Russia could damage confidence in vaccines, suggested a Bloomberg report.

Any move to roll out the vaccine based on limited evidence that it works could have harmful consequences, said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, reported Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, developers including Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc -- the University of Oxford’s partner -- and U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc. are still in final-stage trials involving tens of thousands of people. Although President Donald Trump has said a vaccine may be ready by election day on 3 November, Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said it may take until well into 2021 for shots to reach much of the public.

